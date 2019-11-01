Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 36.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,301 shares in the company, valued at $363,762.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.