Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 407,576 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

