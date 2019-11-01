Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth $616,147,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Tc Pipelines by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,506,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,974,000 after buying an additional 3,645,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tc Pipelines by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,573,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,443,000 after buying an additional 2,594,158 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Tc Pipelines by 201,685.1% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,311,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,976,000 after buying an additional 1,310,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Tc Pipelines by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,825,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after buying an additional 1,115,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TRP stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.51. 25,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $52.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.