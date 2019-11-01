TD Securities Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $14.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 49.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised The Carlyle Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 1,182,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,948. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

