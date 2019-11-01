TD Securities Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.67.

Shares of TSE:VET traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.25. 2,462,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.83.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$428.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.70 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.6916895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total transaction of C$107,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,190,610.10.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

