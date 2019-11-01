Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 265,048 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 265,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,971,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

FOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $16,030,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 805,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,190.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland A. Hernandez bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $104,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.