Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 58,940 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $30,362.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,446 shares of company stock valued at $17,374,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.