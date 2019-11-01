Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.83 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 307.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 18,428.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 152.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 855,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after acquiring an additional 516,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,367,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1,472.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 237,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after acquiring an additional 232,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average is $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.41 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.