Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.35 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,974 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE:RCL opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $131.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

