Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,182 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

