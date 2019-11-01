Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci Sells 9,569 Shares

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $78.75.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

