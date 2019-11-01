Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tenable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 715,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,837. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. Tenable has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $367,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 25,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $636,140.68. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

