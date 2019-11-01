Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tenable were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tenable by 1,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tenable by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tenable by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on Tenable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $367,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 25,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $636,140.68. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

