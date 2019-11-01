Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

TS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 4,239,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $31.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.

Get Tenaris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.