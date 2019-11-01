Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Up 10.1% on Earnings Beat

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) shares shot up 10.1% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $13.86, 1,624,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,214,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEN. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Tenneco news, insider Jason M. Hollar purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,041.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon B. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,222.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 247,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $839.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

