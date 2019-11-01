Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ternium (NYSE:TX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Ternium had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TX opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66. Ternium has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ternium and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

