Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Argus set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $386.00 to $372.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.31. 6,364,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,235,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.54 and its 200 day moving average is $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 0.52. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $2,549,271. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,996,539,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,925,000 after purchasing an additional 409,332 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

