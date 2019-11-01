Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a weight rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $356.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.68.

Tesla stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $314.92. 5,059,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 0.52. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson bought 360 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.71 per share, with a total value of $79,815.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,271 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 83.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 121.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 197.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

