Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Textmunication Holdgings Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHD) dropped 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 21,199 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 43,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

About Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications.

