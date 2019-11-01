The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Up 5.7% After Earnings Beat

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.48, 14,371,426 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 150% from the average session volume of 5,756,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 309.12% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Western Union from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

In other The Western Union news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $305,432.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,739.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $327,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,276.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,859 shares of company stock worth $1,290,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 173.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 24,588,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,240 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 185.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,421,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 17,454.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,678 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 267.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,955,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,505,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

