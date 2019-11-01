TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Up 7.5%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.86, 3,373,474 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,301,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXMD. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

The company has a market cap of $699.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Brian Bernick purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 52,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $155,118.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,166,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,773,014.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 278,549 shares of company stock worth $790,167. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 184.5% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 708,650 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

