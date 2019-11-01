TheStreet Downgrades Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $29.78. 1,114,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,471. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 63.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.