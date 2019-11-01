Thrive Token (THRT) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. Thrive Token has a market cap of $669,202.00 and $7,148.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.16 or 0.05733621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014924 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00046296 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

