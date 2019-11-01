Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.94

Shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 196373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Several analysts recently commented on TWM shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.05 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$1.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The firm has a market cap of $327.74 million and a PE ratio of 323.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.26.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$155.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

