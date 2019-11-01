Timken (NYSE:TKR) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) were up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.50, approximately 1,072,939 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 667,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get Timken alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,129,801.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 91.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,209,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after acquiring an additional 577,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 137.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after acquiring an additional 422,019 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $21,599,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 57.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 392,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 342,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.