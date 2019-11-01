Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. Timken has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Timken will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 397,734 shares in the company, valued at $15,129,801.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

