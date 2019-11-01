TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after buying an additional 1,697,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,335,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $854,777,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $687,008,000 after buying an additional 404,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $557,803,000 after buying an additional 197,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 407,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,447. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

