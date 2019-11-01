TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,753.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,971,000 after buying an additional 6,100,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3,058.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after buying an additional 1,917,501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after buying an additional 1,701,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after buying an additional 1,697,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

