TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,046,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 36,222 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $58,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,335,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $854,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $687,008,000 after acquiring an additional 404,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $557,803,000 after acquiring an additional 197,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

TJX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.25. 1,367,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

