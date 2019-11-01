Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 279.2% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 27.6% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in General Mills by 71.5% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 77,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,581. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

