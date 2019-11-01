Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,800 Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Artesian Resources by 7.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,453 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Shares of ARTNA stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $37.32. 262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $342.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.09. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.