Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,974 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6,936.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,181,000 after buying an additional 25,264,307 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 234.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,187,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $196,283,000 after buying an additional 13,450,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,934,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 151.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,741,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 5,137,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,066,000 after buying an additional 5,021,901 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Bank of America downgraded Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $767,550. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,924,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

