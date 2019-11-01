Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Decreased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $120,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 25,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.43. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $93,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $1,795,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,223,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,365. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

