Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 583,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 274.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $88.43.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

