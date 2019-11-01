Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Topcon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of TOPCF opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Topcon has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

