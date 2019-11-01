Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has $74.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TD. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $57.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.