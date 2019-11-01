Total (EPA:FP) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €52.20 ($60.70) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.36 ($66.70).

EPA:FP traded down €0.53 ($0.62) on Wednesday, reaching €47.14 ($54.81). 7,243,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €46.93. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

