Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.37. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 17,084,672 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

