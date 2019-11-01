Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,763,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,648,000 after purchasing an additional 95,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after buying an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,249,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,739,000 after buying an additional 50,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after buying an additional 186,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,756,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $78.67 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

