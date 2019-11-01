Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 41,331 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,073% compared to the average daily volume of 3,525 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 75,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,299,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DB. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Shares of DB opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

