Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,602 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,440% compared to the typical volume of 104 put options.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $166,549.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,446.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $87,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,518 shares of company stock valued at $14,627,606. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

NBIX traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.66. 48,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.18, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

