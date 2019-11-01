Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 877 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,587% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

Shares of ViaSat stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $68.56. 9,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,544. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 0.87. ViaSat has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

In related news, Director Harvey White sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $75,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $97,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,048 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.