Traders Purchase Large Volume of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Put Options (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,411 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 579 put options.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.00.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays set a $162.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.87.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.