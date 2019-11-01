Tradition Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 96,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 171,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 125,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 868.0% during the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

SLB traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. 3,354,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,720,195. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.