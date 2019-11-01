Tradition Asset Management LLC Sells 4,610 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Tradition Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $114.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

