Tradition Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,893,000 after buying an additional 213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after buying an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,383,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,922,000 after buying an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.16.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $256,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,078 shares of company stock valued at $31,938,026. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.86. 18,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,333. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $158.29 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.69 and its 200 day moving average is $231.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

