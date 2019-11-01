Trident Resources Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Acquires £11,050 in Stock

Trident Resources Plc (LON:TRR) insider Adam Davidson acquired 65,000 shares of Trident Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £11,050 ($14,438.78).

Shares of TRR stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday. Trident Resources Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.40 ($0.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.80. The company has a market cap of $3.63 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59.

Trident Resources (LON:TRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX (1.74) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Trident Resources

Trident Resources Plc intends to acquire a controlling interest in a company or asset in the mining or metals sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

