Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Up 8%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, 148,849 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 565,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several research firms have commented on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a market cap of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

