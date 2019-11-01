Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.18 million.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 1,453,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,830. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. Trimble has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trimble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $102,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,908.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $585,294. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.