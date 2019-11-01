Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Acquires $11,904,000.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,904,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.99. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

